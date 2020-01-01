Bitcoin Atom One Day Volume Reaches $32.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $646,938.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

