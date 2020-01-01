Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $205.18

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $205.18 or 0.02844789 BTC on major exchanges including Buda, BTC Markets, CoinBene and Braziliex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.73 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00542618 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,199,263 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Indodax, Poloniex, Exmo, Ovis, Bibox, Bitfinex, BTC Markets, CoinEx, CPDAX, CEX.IO, Coinrail, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Coinbe, Kuna, BitBay, QBTC, Coinhub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, UEX, Coindeal, Cryptomate, IDCM, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, xBTCe, Fatbtc, COSS, Koinim, QuadrigaCX, BitForex, Coinnest, DragonEX, Bitinka, Iquant, BitMarket, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Independent Reserve, Bittylicious, BTCC, Bit2C, Crex24, bitFlyer, Koineks, Coinone, Upbit, Allcoin, RightBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Liquid, Vebitcoin, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, Gatecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, Liqui, Kraken, Graviex, cfinex, BX Thailand, MBAex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, C2CX, CoinTiger, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Korbit, Zaif, WazirX, Kucoin, FCoin, Bitstamp, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, B2BX, Tidex, ACX, Bitbns, EXX, HitBTC, Braziliex, Negocie Coins, WEX, BtcTrade.im, OKCoin International, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, ABCC, Gate.io, Bisq, Koinex, Bitbank, TOPBTC, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Coinfloor, ZB.COM, Binance, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Buda, GOPAX, Huobi, DSX, CoinBene, Mercatox, Bitso, Bithumb and Trade Satoshi. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

