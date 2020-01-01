Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0334 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $612,788.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00387514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00115189 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001351 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

