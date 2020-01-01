Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,699.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $601,699.00 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00387717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00114909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001532 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

