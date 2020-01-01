Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060634 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00235052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

