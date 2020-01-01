Bitcoin Plus Price Down 0.9% This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00051962 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $503,510.00 and $15,499.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004288 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008781 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,030 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.