Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Hits $826.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $506,403.00 and approximately $826.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00390577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001004 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,807,611 coins and its circulating supply is 4,778,065 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TOPBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

