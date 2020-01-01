Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,876.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00048213 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $4,876.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

