Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $95.37

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $441.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC on popular exchanges including MBAex, Kraken, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Indodax, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Bitrue, ZB.COM, Korbit, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit, IDAX, OKEx, OTCBTC, CoinZest, CoinEx, Poloniex, Bitkub, BigONE, MBAex, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, Kraken, Bithumb, FCoin, Coinbit, DragonEX, Kucoin, Koinex, Gate.io, YoBit, Bibox, Huobi, Trade Satoshi and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

