Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinbit, YoBit and Coinsquare. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $509.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Cobinhood, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Bitkub, Upbit, Kraken, Bitbns, Koinex, Coinsquare, BigONE, ZB.COM, IDAX, Coinbit, Gate.io, WazirX, Bithumb, Bitrue, Bibox, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Hotbit, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Kucoin, MBAex, Poloniex, Huobi, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Korbit, DragonEX, YoBit, FCoin, CoinEx, Binance, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

