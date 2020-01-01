BitcoiNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $19,276.00 and $28.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,090,529 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24.

