BitcoiNote Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $16,629.00 and $41.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,092,376 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.