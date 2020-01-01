BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,204.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Crex24, Graviex and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $577,379.00 and approximately $2,204.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00390577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,016,047,714 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

