Bitcore Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $215.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.01812791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.02839931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00584198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00636037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062418 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00388752 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,017,306 coins and its circulating supply is 17,516,347 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.