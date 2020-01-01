BitGreen Market Cap Hits $915,098.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $915,098.00 and $5,866.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022241 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003757 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.02402639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,025,643 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

