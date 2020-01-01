BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Capitalization Tops $15,211.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $15,211.00 and $141,334.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

