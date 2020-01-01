Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $104,659.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,262,281 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,276 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

