BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $165.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $105,253.00 and $165.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001354 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,714,475 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

