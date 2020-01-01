BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $4,324.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00636037 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003795 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 225,565,124 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.