bitUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00006280 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,624,530 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.