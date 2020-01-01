BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0400

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $16,474.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022407 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,689,304 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.