Blakecoin Achieves Market Cap of $13,997.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $13,997.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,241.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.01826650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.02852520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00581562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00630626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00390190 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,266 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.