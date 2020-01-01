BlockStamp Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $268,953.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 310.7% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $268,953.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005541 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031932 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000741 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,703,766 coins and its circulating supply is 26,160,800 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

