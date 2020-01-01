Blue Protocol Market Cap Reaches $184,277.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $184,277.00 and $85.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

BLUE is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

