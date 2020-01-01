Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits Market Cap of $82,439.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $82,439.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,066,407 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

