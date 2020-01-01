BOLT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,355 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.