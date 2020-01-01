BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $575,372.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $575,372.00 and approximately $34,645.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008338 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.92 or 1.00018137 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,434 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

