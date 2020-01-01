BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BOScoin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $241,523.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066111 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,191,461,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,220,657 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

