Bottos Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinEgg and LBank. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $634,324.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.06012085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.