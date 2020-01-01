botXcoin (BOTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $319,241.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One botXcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $319,241.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

