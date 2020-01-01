BowsCoin Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BSC)

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BowsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BowsCoin has a total market cap of $6,797.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BowsCoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BowsCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin Profile

BowsCoin (BSC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

Buying and Selling BowsCoin

BowsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BowsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BowsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.