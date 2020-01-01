BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $164,535.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.