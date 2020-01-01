BriaCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $22,303.00 and $14.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,253.01 or 2.53639671 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020404 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

