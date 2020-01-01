Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

ADI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.84. 933,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,920. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $370,346.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,559. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 56.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Analog Devices by 97.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 278,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 27.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

