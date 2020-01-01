Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $11,984,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,280 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

