Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.56. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,090. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lindsay by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lindsay by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

