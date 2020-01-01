Brokerages Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce $61.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Opus Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $249.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $249.60 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $254.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPB shares. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $886.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Opus Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Opus Bank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Opus Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Opus Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

