Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Analysts expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 347,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,650. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 141.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 118.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

