Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $268.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.50 million. WillScot posted sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 258.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 517,752 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

