Brokerages Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $730.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.23 million to $732.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

