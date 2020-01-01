Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to Post $1.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Integer posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Integer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Integer by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 167,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,736. Integer has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

