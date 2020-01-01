Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after buying an additional 174,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,619,000 after purchasing an additional 257,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.