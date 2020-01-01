Brokerages Expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $338.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report sales of $338.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.80 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $378.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUP. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

