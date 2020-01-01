Brokerages Expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Urogen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.62) to ($3.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 300,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,677. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

