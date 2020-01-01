Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research firms have commented on BBU. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

