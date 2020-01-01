BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON: BT.A) recently:

12/31/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 169 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 169 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 255 ($3.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 240 ($3.16).

11/18/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/18/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON BT.A opened at GBX 192.44 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.11. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

