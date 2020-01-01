Bulwark Market Cap Reaches $160,256.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 73.1% against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $160,256.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

