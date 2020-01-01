Burst (BURST) Market Cap Tops $7.53 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Burst has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. Burst has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $11,022.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,832,487 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

