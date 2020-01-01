Burst (BURST) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $12,415.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Poloniex and Livecoin.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,957,087 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

