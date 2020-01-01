Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $330.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.